Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 9105.82 crore

Net profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 25.20% to Rs 1032.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 824.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 9105.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7791.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9105.827791.7720.6420.572042.091612.501555.271206.801032.56824.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News