Aurobindo Pharma consolidated net profit rises 25.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 9105.82 croreNet profit of Aurobindo Pharma rose 25.20% to Rs 1032.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 824.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 9105.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7791.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9105.827791.77 17 OPM %20.6420.57 -PBDT2042.091612.50 27 PBT1555.271206.80 29 NP1032.56824.75 25
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