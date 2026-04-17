Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma gains after receving USFDA nod for Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid

Aurobindo Pharma gains after receving USFDA nod for Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Aurobindo Pharma announced that it has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid, 1.1 grams per ml.

The approved product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug, Ravicti, marketed by Horizon Therapeutics U.S. Holding LLC.

The company said the product will be manufactured at its Unit-III facility and will be launched immediately.

According to IQVIA MAT data, the approved drug has an estimated market size of $50.2 million for the 12 months ending February 2026. With this approval, Aurobindo Pharmas total ANDA approvals from the USFDA stand at 579, including 556 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals.

Glycerol phenylbutyrate oral liquid is indicated as a nitrogen-binding agent for the chronic management of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) who cannot be adequately managed through dietary protein restriction and amino acid supplementation alone.

Aurobindo Pharma is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generic pharmaceuticals, and related services. The company reported a 7.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 910.29 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 8,604.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.09% to Rs 1,387.30 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

U.S. Stocks Hit New Record High Amid Iran War Uncertainty

Novus Loyalty gains on bagging Rs 88-cr order from Central Bank of India

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid

RVNL spurts after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 968 crore railway project

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story