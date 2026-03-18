Aurobindo Pharma gets OAI status from US FDA for Eugia Pharma's Bhiwadi Unit

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has concluded an inspection at its subsidiary, Eugia Pharma's Bhiwadi facility, classifying it as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

According to an exchange filing, the US FDA conducted an inspection at Unit-II of Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, located in the RIICO Industrial Area, Phase III, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, between 3 November and 14 November 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, a Form 483 with nine observations was issued.

The US FDA has now determined the inspection classification status of the unit as official action indicated (OAI).