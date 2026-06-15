Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Shilpa Medicare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Shilpa Medicare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 June 2026.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd lost 4.55% to Rs 1405.3 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 55749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50382 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd tumbled 3.96% to Rs 43.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 125.03 lakh shares in the past one month. Aster DM Healthcare Ltd crashed 3.15% to Rs 789.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62252 shares in the past one month. Data Patterns (India) Ltd pared 3.03% to Rs 4407.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79760 shares in the past one month.