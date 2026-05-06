Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma's Telangana Unit completes USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Aurobindo Pharma's Unit-VII, an oral solid dosage manufacturing unit, situated at Special Economic Zone (Pharma), TSIIC, Green Industrial Park, Polepally Village, Jedcherla Mandal, Mahaboobnagar District, 509302, Telangana from 28 January to 10 February 2026. At the end of the inspection, a 'Form 483' was issued with a total of 9 observations.

The Unit has now received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) classifying the facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI). FDA has concluded that this inspection is now closed.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps secures water pumping system project worth Rs 162 cr

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore effective 6 May

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

Ajanta Pharma rises after Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY

L&T tumbles after Q4 PAT slumps 3% YoY to Rs 5,326 cr

First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story