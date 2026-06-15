Aurobindo Pharma slides after USFDA classifies Eugia Unit-III as OAI

Aurobindo Pharma shed 1.18% to Rs 1,454.90 after the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified its Eugia Unit-III manufacturing unit as Official Action Indicated (OAI) following an inspection conducted earlier this year.

The inspection was carried out at Eugia Unit-III, a formulation manufacturing facility operated by Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, located in Pashamylaram, Telangana. The USFDA conducted the inspection between 27 January to 6 February 2026.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the regulator had issued 11 observations to the facility. The company has now informed stock exchanges that the US FDA has determined the inspection classification status as OAI.