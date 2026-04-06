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Aurobindo Pharma unveils share buyback plan worth Rs 800 crore

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Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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The drug maker said its board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 800 crore at a price of Rs 1,475 per equity share through the tender offer route.

The company plans to repurchase up to 54,23,728 fully paid-up equity shares, representing about 0.93% of its total paid-up equity capital. The buyback size corresponds to 3.93% and 2.62% of the company's aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on its standalone and consolidated financial statements as at March 2025, respectively.

The buyback will be undertaken on a proportionate basis from all eligible shareholders, including promoters and members of the promoter group, in accordance with applicable regulations.

As per the latest available shareholding data, promoters and promoter group entities hold a 51.82% stake in the company.

The board has fixed 17 April 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to participate in the buyback.

The company also constituted a buyback committee to oversee and execute the process. It noted that the buyback price may be increased and the number of shares reduced, subject to regulatory provisions, without altering the overall buyback size.

Further details, including timelines and the offer process, will be released in due course as part of the public announcement and letter of offer.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.6% to Rs 910.29 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 8,604.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were currently down 0.26% to Rs 1,332.45.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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