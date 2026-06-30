Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. completes acquisition of Lannett

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., (APUSA), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Lannett Company, Inc., USA (Lannett), from Lannett Seller Holdco, Inc., following receipt of approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on 18 June 2026.

Effective 29 June 2026, Lannett has become a wholly owned subsidiary of APUSA and will operate as Lannett Company LLC.

The integration process will commence immediately, with a strong emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted access to critical medications, maintaining trusted relationships with partners, and supporting employees throughout the transition.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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