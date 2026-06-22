Aurobindo Pharma USA receives US FTC approval for acquisition of Lannett

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. (Aurobindo USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to proceed with the acquisition of Lannett Company LLC (Lannett).

The transaction, valued at $250 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis and inclusive of normalized working capital, is expected to close before the end of June 2026.

Lannett, a Pennsylvania-based generic pharmaceutical company, specializes in the development and commercialization of a diversified portfolio of complex, non-opioid controlled substances.

The acquisition will significantly expand Aurobindo USA's product offering in this segment while adding a U.S.-based manufacturing facility to its network.