For a total consideration of Rs 112 cr

Aurum PropTech has successfully consummated the sale of Buildings Q5 and Q6 situated at MIDC, MBP-1, Plot Nos. P-136 & 136/1, TTC Industrial Area, Mahape, Navi Mumbai for a total consideration of Rs 112 crore.

The proceeds from this transaction have been deployed towards the full prepayment of the Company's Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) facility, making Aurum PropTech a completely debt-free company.

Aurum PropTech is on its way to become India's leading AI-first PropTech company. The Company is deploying artificial intelligence across its three core segments - Rental, Distribution and Capital, reimagining how Indians discover, rent, buy, manage and invest in real estate. From intelligent tenant matching and dynamic pricing to AI-powered sales automation and lead analytics, Aurum PropTech is building the digital backbone of tomorrow's real estate market.