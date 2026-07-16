Aurum PropTech to acquire Housing.com parent in Rs 458 crore share-swap deal

Aurum PropTech's said that its board has approved the acquisition of 100% of Locon Solutions, the owner of Housing.com, from REA India Pte. Ltd. through a share-swap transaction valued at Rs 458.06 crore.

The acquisition will be funded through the preferential allotment of 1.98 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 231.42 per share to REA India. This would increase REA Indias shareholding in Aurum PropTech to 24.9% from 5.53% as on 31 March 2026.

The proposed acquisition is aimed at integrating Housing.com's property marketplace with Aurum's PropTech ecosystem. This would create a unified AI- and data-driven real estate platform spanning property discovery, developer inventory, brokerage, rentals and transaction services.

The transaction is expected to be completed by 30 September 30, 2026, subject to regulatory, statutory and shareholder approvals. Separately, the companys board has approved the issuance of 51 lakh fully convertible warrants to promoter Aurum RealEstate Developers at Rs 231.42 per warrant, aggregating up to Rs 118.02 crore, to strengthen the company's capital base. The board has also approved amendments to the articles of association (AoA) of the company to incorporate tag-along rights as part of the proposed transaction. The provision will enable REA India to participate proportionately in specified promoter share sales. Aurum PropTech aims to bring transparency, trust and digital transformation in the real estate sector through its Integrated PropTech Ecosystem.