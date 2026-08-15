AURUS GEM CORPORATION standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.09% to Rs 2.37 crore

Net profit of AURUS GEM CORPORATION rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.09% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.371.155.066.090.120.070.070.020.070.02

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