AURUS GEM CORPORATION standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.09% to Rs 2.37 croreNet profit of AURUS GEM CORPORATION rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.09% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.371.15 106 OPM %5.066.09 -PBDT0.120.07 71 PBT0.070.02 250 NP0.070.02 250
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