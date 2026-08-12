Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 36.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 490.96% to Rs 2783.73 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise rose 36.06% to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 490.96% to Rs 2783.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 471.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2783.73471.050.972.6430.2917.7929.9217.7420.1114.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News