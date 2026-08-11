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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 38.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 38.56% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
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Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 32.28 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company declined 38.56% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales32.2835.87 -10 OPM %4.865.16 -PBDT1.962.05 -4 PBT1.551.66 -7 NP0.941.53 -39

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

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