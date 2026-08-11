Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 38.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.01% to Rs 32.28 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company declined 38.56% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.01% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32.2835.874.865.161.962.051.551.660.941.53

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