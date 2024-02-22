Australia Market edges higher at close

Australia stock market eked out marginal gains on Thursday, 22 February 2024, on tracking mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with the utilities, mining and energy stocks offset by losses in financials.

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index edged up 2.84 points, or 0.04%, to 7,611.20. The broader All Ordinaries index added 5.26 points, or 0.07%, to 7,865.30.

Total 7 of 11 sectors ended higher along with S&P/ASX200 index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining +2.01%. consumer discretionary was the worst performing sector, falling 0.66%.

The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were INSIGNIA FINANCIAL and BEGA CHEESE, up 13.72% and 12.96% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were SAYONA MINING and TABCORP HOLDINGS, down 28.12% and 28.12% respectively.

Shares of banks and financials declined, with the "big four" banks lost between 0.1% and 0.4% amid hawkish RBA Minutes. Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) last policy meeting showed that the central bank had considered hiking rates by another quarter-point, but decided to hold steady.

Materials and resources were mostly higher, with iron ore major Fortescue adding 2.1% after reporting better than expected half-year profit and declaring a better-than-expected dividend. Behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto, however, shed 0.4% and 1.1% respectively.

Among individual companies, Shares of Bega climbed 13% after its profit beat market expectations, global dairy commodity prices improved, and its branded products performed well.

Fashion jewellery seller Lovisa closed 10.4% higher after improvements in gross margins allowed it to issue a larger-than-expected interim dividend of 50 cents.

Sayona Mining shares tumbled 28.1% after Piedmont Lithium sold its holdings in the company to maintain a prudent balance sheet.

Nine Entertainment shed 8.7% after a tough advertising market pulled down the media companys revenue and profits for the December half.

