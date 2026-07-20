Australia markets end flat as energy gains offset broader weakness

Australia's ASX 200 ended little changed at 8,791 on Monday, snapping a two-day losing streak. Gains in energy, consumer services, and consumer goods stocks helped offset declines in technology, healthcare, and mining shares.

Investors remained cautious ahead of Australia's June jobs data and the release of July flash PMI figures later this week. Sentiment was also affected by rising geopolitical tensions after the US-Iran conflict escalated. In China, the central bank kept its key lending rates unchanged for the 14th straight month, as expected.

Energy stocks led the gains, with Woodside Energy and Santos advancing, while South32 and Ampol also moved higher. On the other hand, gold miners came under pressure, with Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources declining, while two of Australia's big four banks also edged lower.