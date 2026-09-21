Australias ASX 200 closed almost unchanged at 8,732 on Monday, recovering from early losses as stronger U.S. stock futures improved sentiment. Investors also looked ahead to the Trump-Xi summit on September 24, with tariffs, minerals and broader economic ties expected to be discussed.

Treasury Secretary Bessent described his weekend talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng as successful, supporting hopes for progress in U.S.-China relations.

In Australia, investors remained cautious after Reserve Bank Governor Bullock warned that inflation remains stubbornly high, keeping the risk of further rate hikes in focus. Markets are now awaiting Australias September flash PMI and August jobs data.