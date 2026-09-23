Australia's ASX 200 ends flat as investors await key economic data

Australias ASX 200 ended almost flat at 8,765 on Wednesday as gains in consumer durables, industrials and mining stocks largely offset losses in energy, technology and healthcare.

The market gave up its early gains as investors looked ahead to Thursdays jobs data. Traders were also cautious after Septembers flash PMI showed slower growth in services and weaker factory activity.

Mining stocks performed well, with BHP rising 1.4% and Rio Tinto gaining 0.8% as copper prices strengthened on increased buying from China ahead of the holidays. Northern Star Resources climbed 4.0%, Evolution Mining added 2.2%, and Goodman Group rose 3.0%.

Energy stocks were among the weaker performers, with Woodside Energy falling 2.0% and Santos declining 1.8%.