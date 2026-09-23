Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australia's ASX 200 ends flat as investors await key economic data

Australia's ASX 200 ends flat as investors await key economic data

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Australias ASX 200 ended almost flat at 8,765 on Wednesday as gains in consumer durables, industrials and mining stocks largely offset losses in energy, technology and healthcare.

The market gave up its early gains as investors looked ahead to Thursdays jobs data. Traders were also cautious after Septembers flash PMI showed slower growth in services and weaker factory activity.

Mining stocks performed well, with BHP rising 1.4% and Rio Tinto gaining 0.8% as copper prices strengthened on increased buying from China ahead of the holidays. Northern Star Resources climbed 4.0%, Evolution Mining added 2.2%, and Goodman Group rose 3.0%.

Energy stocks were among the weaker performers, with Woodside Energy falling 2.0% and Santos declining 1.8%.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures edged higher after Wall Street closed near record levels. Investors are also watching Thursdays Trump-Xi summit for signs of progress on trade relations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China stocks edge lower ahead of US-China summit

Sensex settles 299 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

Rites signs MoU with National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation

Raymond forays into high value aircraft structures segment

LTM launches BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNSE IPO ListingAstha Kunj gangrapeAditya Infotech ShareMilky Mist Dairy Food ShareSS Retail sharesDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Next Story