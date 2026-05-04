Australia's ASX 200 slips as rate hike concerns weigh on sentiment

Australias stock market ended lower on Monday, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling 33 points, or 0.4%, to close at 8,697. The decline came after recent gains, as investors grew cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australias upcoming policy decision, where a third straight interest rate hike is possible due to persistent inflation.

Market participants are also watching for March trade data. Earlier figures showed exports rising in February, while imports declined. Domestic data painted a mixed picture, with building permits dropping sharply by 10.5% month-on-month after a previous rebound, and job advertisements falling for a second consecutive month, though at a slower pace.