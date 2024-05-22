Australia Stocks end the day lower

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 3.54 points, or 0.05%, to 7,848.14. The broader All Ordinaries index declined 1.88 points, or 0.02%, to 8,118.30.
Total 6 of 11 sectors ended higher despite the decline in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining +0.90%. Telecommunication services was worst performing sector, falling 2.54%, followed by consumer discretionary (down 1.37%).
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were WEBJET and TECHNOLOGY ONE, up 7.7% and 6.63% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE and INGHAMS GROUP, down 15.01% and 5.76% respectively.
Telecommunication services shares were major drag on the Market, with Telstra Group continued their slide, down 4.2%, after the company said 2800 job cuts announced this week will save the company $350 million.
