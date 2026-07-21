Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 17.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 17.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 1469.54 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure rose 17.76% to Rs 1110.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 942.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 1469.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1215.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1469.541215.13 21 OPM %88.9195.36 -PBDT1258.341146.63 10 PBT1246.981143.54 9 NP1110.51942.99 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute standalone net profit rises 53.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 88.80% in the June 2026 quarter

California Software Company consolidated net profit rises 2105.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 17.67% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story