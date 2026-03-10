Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Redington Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd surged 18.80% to Rs 479.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23163 shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd soared 14.38% to Rs 266.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd spiked 9.37% to Rs 610.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27401 shares in the past one month.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd exploded 8.91% to Rs 119.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52873 shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd jumped 7.54% to Rs 26.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

