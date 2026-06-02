Authum Investment & Infrastructure fell 1.35% to Rs 452.10 after the company announced the resignation of Amit Kumar Jha as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from the close of business hours on 1 June 2026.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure is a non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC engaged primarily in the business of providing loans and making investments/trading in shares and securities.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 96.6% to Rs 59.75 crore on a 76.5% drop in total income to Rs 343.05 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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