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Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales decline 21.05% to Rs 10.65 crore

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) declined 78.57% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 10.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 37.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.6513.49 -21 37.1146.43 -20 OPM %1.603.04 -3.233.30 - PBDT0.150.33 -55 0.901.04 -13 PBT0.020.18 -89 0.360.45 -20 NP0.030.14 -79 0.270.33 -18

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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