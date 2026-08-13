Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 10.74 crore

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.749.802.982.350.220.170.080.040.060.02

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