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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 10.74 crore

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.749.80 10 OPM %2.982.35 -PBDT0.220.17 29 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.02 200

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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