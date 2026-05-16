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Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 366.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 48.37% to Rs 289.31 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 366.41% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.37% to Rs 289.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.05% to Rs 38.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 824.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 658.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales289.31194.99 48 824.05658.55 25 OPM %9.8410.36 -9.5510.37 - PBDT20.9812.69 65 44.6940.35 11 PBT14.897.82 90 22.8722.54 1 NP30.416.52 366 38.5017.82 116

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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