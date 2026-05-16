Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 366.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.37% to Rs 289.31 crore

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 366.41% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.37% to Rs 289.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 116.05% to Rs 38.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 824.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 658.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.