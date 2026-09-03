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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Autoline Industries surges after securing new contract from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

Autoline Industries surges after securing new contract from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

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Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Autoline Industries jumped 10.99% to Rs 94.25 after the company announced that it has secured a new business award from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles for the supply of critical components for SUV applications.

Following the scheduled programme ramp-up and subject to customer production schedules and actual requirements, the business is expected to generate annual incremental revenue of approximately Rs 100 crore.

Shivaji Akhade, managing director of Autoline Industries, said: "This business award reflects the strength of Autolines engineering and manufacturing capabilities and the continued confidence of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles in the company.

Our focus remains on executing the programme with discipline across quality, cost, delivery and capacity readiness.

The award further strengthens our relationship with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and supports our strategy of achieving sustainable growth through deeper OEM engagement, advanced manufacturing and value-added products."

Autoline Industries is a prominent auto components manufacturer and supplier to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automobile companies, with a presence in both domestic and international markets. The company is engaged in manufacturing sheet metal components, assemblies, and sub-assemblies for the automobile sector.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales increased by 74.67% YoY to Rs 265.47 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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