Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 245.59 croreNet profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa declined 51.37% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 245.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales245.59248.41 -1 OPM %5.3511.22 -PBDT16.8932.18 -48 PBT15.1930.89 -51 NP11.2223.07 -51
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