Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit declines 51.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 245.59 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa declined 51.37% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 245.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.245.59248.415.3511.2216.8932.1815.1930.8911.2223.07

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