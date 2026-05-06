Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 26.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.94% to Rs 265.27 crore

Net profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa rose 26.60% to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 265.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.98% to Rs 69.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.88% to Rs 917.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 651.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.