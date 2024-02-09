Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Automobile Products of India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-450.00-325.00 -PBDT-0.22-0.14 -57 PBT-0.22-0.14 -57 NP-0.22-0.14 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nettlinx reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Delhi International Airport Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 127.68 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IRCTC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bhel in focus

All India Coal Production For FY 2023-24 Crosses 800 MT

Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

Stocks may see soft opening

IRCTC inks MoU with UTDB

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story