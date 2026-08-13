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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Automobile Products of India reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-1425.00-475.00 -PBDT-0.80-0.44 -82 PBT-0.80-0.44 -82 NP-0.80-0.44 -82

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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