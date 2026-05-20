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Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 17.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 664.30 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles rose 17.33% to Rs 53.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 664.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 559.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.68% to Rs 164.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 2177.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2077.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales664.30559.64 19 2177.732077.54 5 OPM %11.5911.19 -10.8910.59 - PBDT82.1170.71 16 267.68244.27 10 PBT72.3261.85 17 231.79210.62 10 NP53.8945.93 17 164.38155.54 6

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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