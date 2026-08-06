Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 27.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 516.82 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles rose 27.66% to Rs 45.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 516.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 489.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales516.82489.38 6 OPM %11.599.78 -PBDT69.8456.64 23 PBT61.2948.13 27 NP45.6035.72 28
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