Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 168.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.88% to Rs 255.55 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 168.83% to Rs 13.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.88% to Rs 255.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.96% to Rs 27.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.86% to Rs 890.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 775.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.