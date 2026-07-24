Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 84.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.37% to Rs 253.32 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 84.65% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.37% to Rs 253.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.253.32173.075.576.2111.137.656.262.544.692.54

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