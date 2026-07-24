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Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 84.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 46.37% to Rs 253.32 crore

Net profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 84.65% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.37% to Rs 253.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales253.32173.07 46 OPM %5.576.21 -PBDT11.137.65 45 PBT6.262.54 146 NP4.692.54 85

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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