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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Autoriders International consolidated net profit declines 42.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Autoriders International consolidated net profit declines 42.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 24.38 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International declined 42.70% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 24.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.3823.27 5 OPM %23.7926.47 -PBDT5.275.48 -4 PBT1.342.33 -42 NP1.021.78 -43

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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