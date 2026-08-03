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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.72% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 167.92 crore

Net profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt declined 35.72% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 167.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales167.92164.05 2 OPM %75.1479.44 -PBDT30.3744.88 -32 PBT27.4842.91 -36 NP20.5531.97 -36

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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