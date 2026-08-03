Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 167.92 crore

Net profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt declined 35.72% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 167.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.167.92164.0575.1479.4430.3744.8827.4842.9120.5531.97

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