Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit declines 35.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 167.92 croreNet profit of Auxilo Finserve Pvt declined 35.72% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 167.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales167.92164.05 2 OPM %75.1479.44 -PBDT30.3744.88 -32 PBT27.4842.91 -36 NP20.5531.97 -36
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