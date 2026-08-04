Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 779.25 croreNet profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 779.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 716.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales779.25716.61 9 OPM %4.683.94 -PBDT15.942.40 564 PBT0.36-12.59 LP NP0.23-8.41 LP
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