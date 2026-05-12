Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 22.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 670.61 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 22.42% to Rs 55.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 670.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 678.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.83% to Rs 57.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 2693.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2635.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.