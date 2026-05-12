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Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 22.42% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 670.61 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 22.42% to Rs 55.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 670.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 678.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.83% to Rs 57.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 2693.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2635.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales670.61678.78 -1 2693.522635.59 2 OPM %17.8421.99 -8.2110.47 - PBDT100.07124.60 -20 152.06194.04 -22 PBT84.37109.89 -23 90.52135.91 -33 NP55.6171.68 -22 57.3187.94 -35

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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