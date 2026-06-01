Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 37.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Available Finance declined 37.90% to Rs 19.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.02% to Rs 107.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.