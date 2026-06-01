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Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 37.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Available Finance declined 37.90% to Rs 19.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.02% to Rs 107.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.160.14 14 0.600.57 5 OPM %56.2564.29 -51.6752.63 - PBDT0.090.09 0 0.310.30 3 PBT0.090.09 0 0.310.30 3 NP19.9132.06 -38 107.36104.21 3

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

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