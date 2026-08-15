Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 105.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Available Finance rose 105.92% to Rs 77.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.150.1560.0033.330.090.050.090.0577.2037.49

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