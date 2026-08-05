Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 145.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.83% to Rs 484.41 croreNet profit of Avalon Technologies rose 145.39% to Rs 34.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.83% to Rs 484.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 323.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales484.41323.31 50 OPM %11.979.24 -PBDT57.3227.77 106 PBT48.7419.31 152 NP34.8714.21 145
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content