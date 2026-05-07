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Avalon Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.48% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 479.89 crore

Net profit of Avalon Technologies rose 69.48% to Rs 41.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 479.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 342.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.04% to Rs 112.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.99% to Rs 1603.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1098.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales479.89342.79 40 1603.211098.13 46 OPM %11.8512.06 -10.8110.46 - PBDT64.5840.30 60 187.25115.28 62 PBT56.2632.57 73 153.6586.71 77 NP41.1524.28 69 112.9563.44 78

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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