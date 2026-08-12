Avance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 52.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.08% to Rs 60.65 croreNet profit of Avance Technologies rose 52.47% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.08% to Rs 60.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.6537.42 62 OPM %2.521.79 -PBDT2.471.62 52 PBT2.471.62 52 NP2.471.62 52
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