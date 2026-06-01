Avance Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 35.96% to Rs 30.94 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies reported to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.96% to Rs 30.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 149.81% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.28% to Rs 159.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.