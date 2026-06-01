Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avance Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Avance Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 35.96% to Rs 30.94 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies reported to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.96% to Rs 30.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 149.81% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.28% to Rs 159.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.9448.31 -36 159.26171.77 -7 OPM %-1.75-3.85 --0.333.00 - PBDT10.370.15 6813 13.247.34 80 PBT10.380.15 6820 13.247.34 80 NP10.37-1.36 LP 13.245.30 150

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suraj Estate Developers standalone net profit declines 13.38% in the March 2026 quarter

NMDC Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 391.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Avro India standalone net profit rises 65.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Gala Global Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story