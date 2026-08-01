Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 759.96 crore

Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 30.91% to Rs 154.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 759.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.759.96641.6282.7081.50217.34168.50206.65158.40154.26117.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News