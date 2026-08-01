Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 759.96 croreNet profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 30.91% to Rs 154.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 759.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales759.96641.62 18 OPM %82.7081.50 -PBDT217.34168.50 29 PBT206.65158.40 30 NP154.26117.84 31
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