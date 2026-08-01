Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.44% to Rs 759.96 crore

Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 30.91% to Rs 154.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 759.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 641.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales759.96641.62 18 OPM %82.7081.50 -PBDT217.34168.50 29 PBT206.65158.40 30 NP154.26117.84 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.70% in the June 2026 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 13.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Nilkamal consolidated net profit rises 59.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 113.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Hyundai records highest ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Next Story