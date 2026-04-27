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Avantel consolidated net profit declines 21.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.58% to Rs 63.83 crore

Net profit of Avantel declined 21.55% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.58% to Rs 63.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.44% to Rs 14.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.54% to Rs 222.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.8349.26 30 222.87249.13 -11 OPM %21.2923.57 -21.4837.13 - PBDT12.8811.43 13 44.7191.24 -51 PBT7.328.49 -14 24.6479.44 -69 NP4.776.08 -22 14.9956.44 -73

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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