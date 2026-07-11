Avantel consolidated net profit rises 66.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.66% to Rs 70.42 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 66.87% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.66% to Rs 70.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.70.4251.9124.7520.1315.809.708.705.305.393.23

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