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Avantel consolidated net profit rises 66.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.66% to Rs 70.42 crore

Net profit of Avantel rose 66.87% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.66% to Rs 70.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales70.4251.91 36 OPM %24.7520.13 -PBDT15.809.70 63 PBT8.705.30 64 NP5.393.23 67

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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