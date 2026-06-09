Avantel gains after bagging Rs 10-cr DRDO contract for GSAT satellite terminals

Avantel rose 3.01% to Rs 165.80 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 9.94 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence for the development and testing of satellite terminals for GSAT.

The contract includes a warranty period of 24 months. According to the company, the project is scheduled to be completed by December 2028.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.

The company reported a 21.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.77 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6.08 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 29.6% year-on-year to Rs 63.83 crore in Q4 FY26.