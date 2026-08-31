Avantel advanced 2.46% to Rs 160.60 after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 117.88 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The contract involves the development, installation and commissioning of a ground segment hub for voice and data communication. The project carries a warranty period of 36 months.

The order is scheduled to be executed by February 2029.

Avantel is engaged in the business of designing, developing, and maintaining wireless and satellite communication products, defence electronics, radar systems, and the development of network management software applications for its customers, mainly from the aerospace and defence sectors.